Alan Williams

Breaking: Alan Williams resigns as Bears defensive coordinator

The Bears defensive coordinator resigned

By Ryan Taylor and James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned from his position, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams released a statement regarding his status, thanking the Bears and saying that he was taking time away to tend to his health.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history," he said.

Here is the full statement provided by the team:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rumors swirled Wednesday that a raid had taken place at Halas Hall in connection to Williams, but the Bears said those rumors were false.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Princeton University 5 mins ago

U.S. senators ask Biden administration to push for release of Princeton grad student held by Iran-backed militia

Ron DeSantis 35 mins ago

‘We knew the numbers were bad': Law enforcement staff raised concerns about Ron DeSantis' top crime talking point

Williams, 53, was serving his second season as the Bears' defensive coordinator under Eberflus. The Bears hired him in early 2022, days after the team hired Eberflus.

Eberflus and Williams coached together with the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons before joining forces again in Chicago. Then, Eberflus was the defensive coordinator and Williams was the defensive backs coach.

Check back to this story for updates.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Alan Williams
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us