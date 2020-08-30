Brazen Attacker Arrested for Daylight Rape Attempt on Subway Platform: NYPD

What to Know Patrol officers arrested a man allegedly behind an assault and attempted rape on a subway platform Saturday at 11 a.m.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced the arrest of Jose Reyes Sunday afternoon, the man police says was behind the "random attack"

The NYPD is crediting the work of a good Samaritan who recorded the incident and three others for calling in tips to Crime Stoppers

Police released disturbing video of a "random attack" committed by an alleged attempted rapist they say occurred in broad daylight on a Manhattan subway platform.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington Av-63 Street Subway Station, according to the NYPD. By Sunday afternoon, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced the suspect's arrest in East Harlem.

Police allege Jose Reyes exited the same train as the victim at the aforementioned stop Saturday morning. It was there they say he grabbed the victim from behind, then threw her down and got on top of her.

"This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan who observed and got him to cease his behavior while subsequently videotaping the incident," Harrison detailed.

Investigators say it was the action of recording the suspect's assault that prompted him to flee the platform. Police credit the help of the good Samaritan as well as three Crime Stoppers tips that were "very instrumental in apprehending our individual."

Harrison said the video of the incident was given to the department's facial recognition team, who matched the suspect's image to a prior crime.

.@NYPDSVU arrests Jose Reyes in attempted rape; facial recognition aided in the arrest, he was previously arrested earlier this year and matched the mugshot, according to @NYPDDetectives. https://t.co/9ISy9BCkPR — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 30, 2020

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

"This is disturbing and disgraceful. No one should ever have to experience this type of horrific attack in the transit system," said Abbey Collins, a spokesperson for the MTA. "The MTA is working closely with the NYPD to find the suspect and hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."