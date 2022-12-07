Boy, 12, Arrested, Accused in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Killed 82-Year-Old Dallas Woman

A 12-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month.

Dallas Police said 82-year-old Florence Kelly's gray Honda Accord was entering the intersection of Royal Lane and Rosser Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 when her car was struck by a Toyota Avalon speeding eastbound on Royal Lane.

Kelly was taken to a local hospital where she later died. A 13-year-old who was pinned in the front passenger seat of the Avalon was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A security camera on a nearby home recorded the driver of the Avalon and several passengers running from the scene.

On Dec. 7, Dallas Police said they had arrested the driver of the Avalon and that the person behind the wheel at the time of the crash was a 12-year-old boy.

Because of the child's age, his name will not be released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.