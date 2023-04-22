Boy, 10, Dies After Fight With Another Child at California Trampoline Park

A 10-year-old California boy died days after being injured in a fight with another youth at a local trampoline park.

Anthony Duran died April 17, four days after he was involved in a “brief physical altercation” on April 13 at the Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park in Merced, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.

Witnesses told police that the boy had been playing basketball inside the park when he and another child began to fight.

“As a result, Duran collapsed and the other juvenile fled on foot,” police said.

According to NBC News, officers were called to the scene at 5:12 p.m.

Duran was transported to a regional trauma center but unfortunately did not survive, police said.

Detectives who are investigating the case have reviewed footage of the incident that was captured on the establishment's security camera, police said. They have also spoken to 35 witnesses including staff, parents and children who were at the scene when the incident took place.

Detectives have “identified the other youth involved in the altercation and have been in contact with the parents throughout this investigation,” police said.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are reviewing the incident with the Merced County district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.

Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park said in a statement posted on Facebook, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our Rockin’ Jump park in Merced, California. Our hearts go out to the guest’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

TODAY.com reached out to the Merced Police Department and Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park for any additional comments.

"Guest safety and care is our top priority," said the establishment on its Facebook page, adding, "Our entire team has remained actively engaged throughout the investigation and will continue to cooperate with local authorities."

