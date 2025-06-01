Multiple people were injured when an attacker used a weapon to set people on fire during a regular demonstration in Colorado to buoy awareness of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

The group Run for Their Lives - Boulder has been holding the demonstrations fairly regularly, sometimes weekly, since Thanksgiving 2023, following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Boulder, Colorado, Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said a suspect was in custody following the afternoon violence and had suffered minor injuries that required hospitalizations.

The suspect's name was not released. People were being asked to stay away from downtown Boulder as police check out a vehicle that may have been associated with the attack, Redfearn said.

"The area is not safe yet," he said.

FBI Director Kash Patel on X called the incident "a targeted terror attack."

He said agents were at the scene assisting police with the investigation.

Redfearn said it's too early to say if the group supporting the release of hostages was specifically targeted or if it was an act of terror.

"It's way too early to speculate motive," the chief said.

According to a notice for a February event by the same group, "This is an ongoing event. We will continue to walk until all hostages are released."