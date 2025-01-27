Rare earthquake shakes Boston area and parts of New England

The Boston area shook from a rare, but minor, earthquake Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the shaking as a magnitude 3.9, downgraded from the initial magnitude of 4.1. It was centered off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine in York Harbor, about 12 miles underground.

While not destructive, and fairly common in areas with more seismic activity like California, that's relatively large for the area.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Shaking was felt across the region — as far away as New Haven, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, according to responses sent to U.S. Geological Survey.

Preliminary report is 4.1 mag. positioned off York Harbor, ME. WOW that was wild. — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) January 27, 2025

I was outside with the dog, and the trees were shuddering. Long, steady rumbling like there was blasting nearby. Went on for several seconds. No apparent damage. — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) January 27, 2025

Last year, the Boston area felt shaking from a 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey.

Did you know South Carolina saw a devastating 7.3 earthquake in 1886?