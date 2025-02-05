Celebrity News

Bodycam video shows Florida arrest of Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son

Marcus Jordan, 34, was charged on suspicion of DUI, drug possession and resisting arrest. Officers found a bag of what was determined to be cocaine on Jordan

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 29: Marcus Jordan attends a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics during the Emirates NBA Cup game on November 29, 2024 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, was arrested early Tuesday "after he was allegedly out drinking at a Florida strip club before getting his car stuck on railroad tracks early Tuesday," according to authorities, with bodycam video showing the arrest.

Video obtained by NBC News shows Jordan, 34, tell officers he's "Michael Jordan's son" and added that he wasn't doing anything wrong and was trying to make it home.

Jordan's vehicle had been stuck on railroad tracks, with Jordan telling responding officers he "made a wrong turn."

Jordan was booked on suspicion of DUI, drug possession and resisting arrest.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC, Maitland police discovered a blue Lamborghini stuck in railroad tracks at about 1:14 a.m. near Greenwood Drive and Mechanic Street. The docs alleged the vehicle was reported to have fled from Seminole County Sheriff's police shortly before the discovery.

"I stood at the window and immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle," an arresting officer wrote in the document. "The defendant kept saying he made a wrong turn and needed assistance getting his vehicle off the railroad tracks. I noticed the driver had slurred speech and he was confused where he was located. I noticed the driver had red bloodshot and glassy eyes."

Jordan told officers he had been drinking that night and was "coming from a few venues in Winter Park and Casselberry." A "plastic baggie with a white powdery substance inside" was also found in the "right pocket of his pants," authorities said, noting that field tests later showed the substance was cocaine.

Officials alleged Marcus Jordan was not cooperative during the arrest, at one point extending his legs to keep them from closing the door to the squad car. He also "was singing the entire way to the DUI Center and his speech was slurred," the affidavit states.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Marcus Jordan has been in headlines in recent years for his previous relationship with "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen. Pippen shares four children with NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s as Michael Jordan's teammate.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan first announced they were dating in January 2023, saying later that year that a wedding was "in the works." But the two ultimately ended their relationship in February 2024.

Marcus Jordan also starred in Season 2 of "The Traitors."

