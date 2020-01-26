Body Found in NJ Woods Is Missing 25-Year-Old Stephanie Parze: Prosecutor

What to Know Stephanie Parze vanished Halloween Eve after dropping her parents off at their home

No one has seen her since; the lights were on in her home and her car was in the driveway, but there was no sign of the young NJ woman

Law enforcement sources believe her body may have been found in a wooded area in Middlesex County, NJ

A body recovered Sunday afternoon in a wooded area of Middlesex County is that of missing New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze, the Monmouth County prosecutor's office tweeted Monday.

The body was found off Route 9, south of Old Mill Road in Old Bridge, the county prosecutor's office said. It was one of the areas where volunteers searched for the 25-year-old. The county's medical examiner performed an autopsy Monday morning and confirmed the identity, prosecutors said.

It is with great sadness we announce that Stephanie Parze’s remains were recovered yesterday in Old Bridge. The ME confirmed her identity this morning. MCPO will hold a brief press conference later today. Thanks to @MCProsecutor and @oldbridgepd for great teamwork on this matter. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) January 27, 2020

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York the body was fairly decomposed, and that tattoos and dental records would be used to make the identification. No other details on a possible cause of death were available.

Parze vanished the night before Halloween last year, after dropping her parents off at their house following a family night out.

Her car was still in the driveway, along with her phone, at her home in Freehold Township, roughly 25 minutes from where the body was found in Old Bridge.

In late November, John Ozbilgen, Parze's ex-boyfriend, was found dead by suicide in his home days after he was released from jail in an unrelated child pornography case. Monmouth County prosecutors also had just classified him as a person of interest in her disappearance.

The search for Parze took investigators from the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office to Long Pond Park in Staten Island, only a few miles from where Ozbilgen used to live.

During their relationship, Parze accused Ozbilgen of abuse, filing a complaint for assault back in September.