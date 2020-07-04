Grand Canyon

Body of Phoenix Woman Recovered After Grand Canyon Fall

Officials say Salgado Lopez had been hiking off-trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge

By Associated Press

Getty Images

 Officials have recovered the body of a 59-year-old female in the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center said Saturday the body of Maria A. Salgado Lopez, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found Friday after she fell from the rim west of Mather Point.

Officials say Salgado Lopez had been hiking off-trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information was available.

Copyright Associated Press

