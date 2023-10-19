Body found in Puerto Rico river believed to be missing Indiana teacher

A body found in Puerto Rico is believed to be that of missing Indiana teacher Amanda Webster, according to NBC Indianapolis affiliate WTHR.

Webster was first reported missing Oct. 11 by her Airbnb host in the east coast town of Naguabo. The host found her bags and rental car at the home after she was supposed to have left.

Puerto Rico police posted on Facebook on Saturday saying they found a body that “could be that of a woman” in a rocky area of a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood.

A family member traveled to the area this week to help identify the body, The Puerto Rico Institute of Forensic Sciences told WTHR on Thursday. The relative believes the body recovered is that of Webster.

Webster's dental records and a DNA sample were used during the investigation.

An autopsy on the body was performed last Sunday, WTHR reports.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the body found had been definitively identified as that of Webster.