Oldmans Township

Body of Driver Involved in Crash Found in New Jersey Creek 2 Days Later

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994
Shutterstock

What to Know

  • The body of a man reported missing after a single-vehicle crash in southern New Jersey last week was found in a nearby creek two days later, state police said.
  • The crash on northbound Interstate 295 in Oldmans Township occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Troopers found a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage that had struck a concrete barrier in the center median, but the driver could not be located.
  • The truck’s owner, Duff O’Connor, 33, Swedesboro, was reported missing on Friday. A state police Marine Services Bureau team found his body the next day in Oldmans Creek.

The body of a man reported missing after a single-vehicle crash in southern New Jersey last week was found in a nearby creek two days later, state police said.

The crash on northbound Interstate 295 in Oldmans Township occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Troopers found a pickup truck with heavy front-end damage that had struck a concrete barrier in the center median, but the driver could not be located.

The truck’s owner, Duff O’Connor, 33, Swedesboro, was reported missing on Friday. A state police Marine Services Bureau team found his body the next day in Oldmans Creek.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: Jobless Claims Fall to 881K; Pfizer May Have Vaccine Results in Oct.

Joe Biden 13 hours ago

Biden Meets Jacob Blake's Family to Start Wisconsin Trip

Investigators determined that O’Connor was ejected from the truck during the crash, but it’s not known if he landed directly in the waterway or fell in the water. The interstate where the accident occurred crosses over the creek, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected, but a cause of death for O’Connor has not been determined.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oldmans TownshipNew JerseyPOLICECrash
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us