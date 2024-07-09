South America

Mummified body of an American climber buried by an avalanche 22 years ago in Peru has been found

William Stampfl was on a climbing trip to one of the highest peaks in the Andes with two friends when they were caught in an avalanche.

By Franklin Briceño | The Associated Press

Peru
AP

Police in Peru said Tuesday they have found the body of an American mountaineer who was buried by an avalanche 22 years ago as he tried to climb one of the highest peaks in the Andes.

Police in the Ancash region told The Associated Press they found the body of William Stampfl on Friday near a camp 5200 meters (17,060 feet) above sea level.

The 58-year-old Stampfl had been trying to climb the 6,768-meter Mount Huascaran with three friends when the avalanche happened.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times when the trio went missing, the Southern California residents had become friends through climbing.

Police said Stampfl’s body and clothing were preserved by the ice and freezing temperatures. They said the body was easy to identify also because the climber had been carrying personal identification.

Hundreds of climbers visit the mountain each year with local guides, and it takes them about a week to reach the summit. Stampfl was with friends Matthew Richardson and Steve Erskine when they attempted the ascent in 2002. Erskine’s body was found shortly after the avalanche, but Richardson’s is still missing.

Stampfl's body was brought down the mountain over the weekend by guides and police officers and put in a morgue in the city of Huaraz.

