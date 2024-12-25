Airlines

Body found in wheel well of United Airlines flight from Chicago to Maui

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

By NBC Chicago Staff

File photo

A body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight that departed Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Christmas Eve, company officials said.

United Airlines Flight 202 left Chicago at around 9:31 a.m. CT and arrived at Kahului Airport, the main airport serving Maui, Hawaii, at 2:12 p.m. local time, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to an airline spokesperson, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the Boeing 787-10 aircraft's main landing gears upon arrival. United told NBC News the area where the body was found is only accessible from outside the aircraft.

Hawaii News Now, the NBC affiliate in Honolulu, reported an unidentified man’s body was discovered.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Maui police told the station it was "currently conducting an active investigation regarding a deceased individual discovered on an incoming flight from the mainland..."

United said it was working with authorities on the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Airlines
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us