Body camera shows Arizona police officer saving woman trapped in burning vehicle

The woman, who was later identified as the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter, was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

A police officer suffered serious burns after rescuing a woman trapped in a burning vehicle in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb, according to authorities.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was returning from Phoenix around 4:23 a.m. local time on Saturday after booking a suspect when he encountered a multi-vehicle crash, the Goodyear Police Department said in a Facebook post.

One vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Inside was a woman honking her horn, desperately trying to get someone’s attention.

The officer jumped into action by using a multi-tool. He broke the driver’s side window, allowing the woman to kick out the remaining glass. He then pulled her out of the car feet-first.

The woman’s hair was on fire, and the officer used his bare hands to extinguish the flames before using a fire extinguisher to put out the remaining fire, police said. Both the officer and the woman were taken to a burn center.

The woman, who was later identified as the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter, was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive. The officer also sustained serious burns and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

“His quick thinking and fearless actions undoubtedly saved a life that morning,” Goodyear Police Chief Brian Issitt said in a statement, NBC affiliate KNPX 12News reports. “We are immensely proud of our officer’s courage.”

