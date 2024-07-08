Peninsula

2 rescued by good Samaritan after boat catches on fire in San Francisco Bay

Aerial footage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed the boat completely engulfed in flames

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are investigating a boat fire in the San Francisco Bay Monday afternoon.

The 40-foot Cuddy Cabin, which had been docked in Redwood City, caught fire shortly after leaving the docking area.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

It drifted further into the bay where it was met by another boat who managed to rescue the owner, her passenger and a dog on board.

One of the boaters was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was OK, firefighters said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
A boat caught on fire in the San Francisco Bay, off Redwood City, Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said it all happened quickly. 

"I see a bunch of black smoke, we switched to the emergency station to hear and we offered the firefighters help, I was like, hey I have life jackets and extra line if you need it and they said sure come out and we went out and tried to help," sailing instructor Sebastian Bounds said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Maryland

New parents in Baltimore could get a $1,000 ‘baby bonus' under a proposal to fight child poverty

Food & Drink

What is that powder on shredded cheese, and is it bad for you? A dietitian explains

The boat drifted away from other boats after it caught fire so there was no risk of the flames spreading. 

The cause is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Peninsula
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us