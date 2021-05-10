Santa Barbara County

Two Rescued From Boat Made Out of Plastic Buckets and Kiddie Pools

The men set out from Isla Vista on the Santa Barbara County coast in a vessel of questionable seaworthiness

Two students were rescued after their homemade boat constructed from buckets and kiddie pools drifted too far from the Southern California coast, authorities said.

The men in their early 20s set out Saturday from Isla Vista in the vessel of questionable seaworthiness, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

“The tide kept pushing them further and further from shore — approximately 300 yards before County Fire was summoned,” Eliason said.

The makeshift boat was strung together with 20 Home Depot buckets, two plastic kiddie pools, plywood and duct tape.

When the two were unable to paddle back in, firefighters were dispatched in a boat to pick them up, Eliason said. They were unhurt.

Conditions were calm at the time of the rescue, with water temperatures about 55 degrees, Eliason said.

