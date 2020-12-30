New Jersey

Black Man in NJ Misidentified by Facial Recognition and Falsely Jailed, Lawsuit Claims

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey man sued police and prosecutors, claiming he was wrongly arrested and jailed after facial recognition software mistakenly linked him to a hotel theft, NBC News reported.

Nijeer Parks, 33, a Black man from Paterson, said his grandmother told him on Jan. 30, 2019, that an arrest warrant had been issued for him, according to the civil lawsuit filed in Passaic County.

He was accused of shoplifting from a Hampton Inn gift store in Woodbridge and then clipping a police car as he sped off. But Parks said in early 2019 that he didn't own a car and that at the time had never possessed a driver's license.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 15 hours ago

$600 Stimulus Payments Have Started Going Out, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says

Nashville 3 hours ago

Girlfriend of Nashville Suspect Warned He Was Building Bombs

Parks said he went to Woodbridge police headquarters on Feb. 5 to clear up the mistake and was arrested.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Read the Full Story on NBCNews.com

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPatersonFACIAL RECOGNITION
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us