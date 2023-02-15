US Military

Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes in Alabama, Killing 2

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed

By Kimberly Chandler and Lolita C. Baldor

File photo of a U.S. Air Force Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk in Poland on Feb. 13, 2022.
Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office said.

Investigator Brent Patterson said there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

