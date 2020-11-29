Joe Biden

Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With Dog, Visits a Doctor

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs

By Alexandra Jaffe

Joe Biden and his rescue dog Major
Delaware Humane Association / Facebook

President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday.

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said. Reporters covering the president-elect were not afforded the opportunity to see Biden enter the doctor's office, despite multiple requests.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 37 mins ago

Fauci: US May See ‘Surge Upon Surge' of Virus in Weeks Ahead

monolith 32 mins ago

Mysterious Silver Monolith Disappears From Utah Desert

At 78, Biden will be the oldest president when he's inaugurated in January, but he frequently dismissed questions about his age on the campaign trail. He released a doctor's report in December that disclosed he takes a statin to keep his cholesterol at healthy levels, but his doctor described him as “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenMajordogs
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us