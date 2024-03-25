Biden trolls Trump ‘golf championship' trophies: ‘Congratulations, Donald'

President Joe Biden tweeted a sarcastic compliment to Donald Trump after his Republican challenger bragged about winning two "club championship" trophies at his own Florida golf club.

"Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment," Biden wrote on the social media site X.

The Democrat's social media team has been quick this election cycle to zing Trump as they prepare for a rematch of the 2020 election, which Biden won.

The sharp jab at the golf-obsessed former president quickly went viral after it was posted on Biden's personal X account. By Monday morning, it had garnered more than 13 million views and counting.

Other social media users already roasted Trump for his boast on Truth Social, which said, "It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY."

"I WON BOTH!," wrote Trump.

"A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing."

Tim O'Brien, a senior executive at Bloomberg Opinion, replied to Biden's clap-back, writing, "He's too nice to note that Trump is a notorious cheater at golf."

Others on X referenced sports writer Rick Reilly's 2019 book "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump."

One user tweeted Sunday a video of Reilly in an interview recounting how Trump "tried to cheat" the legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

"Tiger 'Freaking' Woods," said Reilly.

He described how Trump "chokes one," sending his ball into the water with a swing, and then "says to his partner, throw me another one, they didn't see," Reilly recalled.

The writer also recounted how Trump would be, "telling people that he won club championships that he didn't even play in. And then he won at least six or seven times tournaments where he was the only guy playing in the tournament."

Trump's alleged golfing victories over the weekend may have served as a high note for the former president in an otherwise stressful period.

Trump has until Monday to post an appeal bond to secure a civil business fraud judgment against him of more than $450 million. If he cannot post the bond, Trump faces the prospect of New York Attorney General Letitia James potentially moving to seize his real estate and other assets to satisfy the damage award.

Shortly after midnight Sunday night, Trump wrote a Truth Social post asking why the judge in his case should "be allowed to take away, and sell off, very successful properties and assets that took me years to zone, build and nurture into some of the best of their kind anywhere in the World - WHEN I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG!"