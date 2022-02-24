Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Biden to Announce New ‘Severe' Sanctions Against Russia

Biden administration officials have described measures that would send Russia's ruble crashing, isolate Moscow from the world financial system and possibly drive the country into recession

President Biden Delivers An Update On The Ukraine-Russia Crisis
Drew Angerer

President Joe Biden vowed to impose “severe sanctions” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. He's expected to spell out the economic penalties in an address to the nation scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Biden, for weeks, has promised “swift and severe costs” if Russian forces moved into Ukraine, and he made clear that the U.S. would go after Russia financially, not militarily.

Biden administration officials have described measures that would send Russia's ruble crashing, isolate Moscow from the world financial system and possibly drive the country into recession. They also have said minimizing the damage to European economies is a primary concern.

This is a live update. Click here to watch Biden's speech and for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisJoe Bidensanctions
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us