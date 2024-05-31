President Biden says questioning Trump's guilty verdict is ‘dangerous' and ‘irresponsible'

President Joe Biden said Friday that his predecessor, Donald Trump, was found guilty and “it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.”

His comments came the day after the conclusion of Trump's criminal trial in New York, when the former president was convicted on all 34 felony charges in a hush money case stemming from the 2016 election.

Biden for months had stridently avoided involvement in Trump’s legal dramas, looking to keep from feeding into his Republican rival’s claims that his criminal woes were the result of politically motivated prosecutions.

But as the New York trial concluded, his campaign became far more vocal about it.

