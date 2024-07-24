Biden signs executive order giving more time for NJ Transit, union to resolve labor dispute

NJ Transit and a union representing its rail engineers will have more time try work out a labor dispute under an executive order President Joe Biden signed Wednesday.

The White House said in a statement that the president authorized the creation of a Presidential Emergency Board aimed at helping the state's transit agency and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen resolve disputes over a labor agreement.

The president's action was required under law because one of the parties requested it, according to the White House. The announcement heads off the potential for a strike for now.

Within two months, the board will get settlement dispute offers from both sides and then write to the president selecting an offer deemed to be most reasonable, according to the White House. The report isn't binding, but the party whose offer is not selected would be prohibited by law from receiving certain benefits if there's a strike, the White House said.

New Jersey Transit operates buses and rail in the state. The labor dispute goes back to 2019 when the engineers' contract expired.

In an emailed statement, NJ Transit said it would be March 2025 before any strike could occur after the White House's action Wednesday.

A message seeking comment was left with the union as well.