Joe Biden

Biden Says Chinese President Xi Doesn't Want to Damage Relations With U.S. After Spy Balloon

The president has come under increasing pressure by members of Congress, including Democrats, to address the situation publicly.

By Peter Alexander and Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden said in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Thursday that he did not think it was an overreaction to shoot down three unidentified objects over North America in the days after taking down a Chinese spy balloon.

"I got a recommendation from the military," Biden said in a phone call, adding that it would have been easier to not shoot the objects down in the face of political pressure.

Four high-altitude objects have been shot down by the U.S. military since Feb 4. Here’s a timeline of those events.

Biden also said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping but declined in the interview to say when.

“I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally rip the relationship with the United States and with me," Biden said.

The interview was after Biden delivered his first remarks on the alleged Chinese spy balloon and three other objects that were shot down over North America.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

