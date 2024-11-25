President Joe Biden might be a lame-duck president, but he spent Monday sparing the lives of two birds.

Carrying out an annual White House tradition for his last time, Biden pardoned two lucky turkeys: Peach and Blossom, who hail from Minnesota and are roughly 17 weeks old, according to a National Turkey Federation press conference Sunday.

The two names are meant as an homage to Biden’s home state of Delaware and its state flower, the peach blossom.

“Peach blossom flower also symbolizes resilience, which is quite frankly fitting for today,” Biden said during the pardon ceremony.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Biden kicked off the ceremony by cracking a joke about the big crowd present to witness the two turkeys’ second chance at life.

“They tell me there’s 2,500 people here today…looking for a pardon,” Biden joked.

The federation's president John Zimmerman and his 9-year-old son, Grant, raised the birds and introduced them Sunday.

As the president was about to pardon Peach, the bird gobbled from the stage.

“What did you say, Peach?” the president asked.

“Peach is making a last-minute plea here,” he told the crowd.

Peach weighs around 41 pounds, loves to eat hotdish topped with tater tots, and lives by the motto “keep calm and gobble on,” Biden told the crowd gathered for the ceremony.

Blossom’s goal is to do a road trip to all 10,000 Minnesota lakes, and live by the motto, “no ‘fowl’ play.”

Peach and Blossom spent the eve before the pardon staying in a luxurious suite at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The National Turkey Federation posted photos of the feathered pair in the hotel and even a “Get Ready With Us” video of the two arriving at their turkey-proofed accommodation.

President Harry Truman started the tradition of turkey pardons 77 years ago in 1947 when the National Turkey Federation presented him with a turkey that he spared from mealtime.

Following their pardons, the two turkeys will become agricultural ambassadors and enjoy retirement on a farm in Southern Minnesota, the National Turkey Federation said Sunday.

“Maybe they’ll go to a Minnesota hockey game or a football game, but their home base will be in Waseca, Minnesota,” Zimmerman said. “But if the need arises, they’re willing to travel.”

Biden concluded the ceremony on a more serious note, telling the audience he and the First Lady would travel Monday night to a “Friendsgiving” dinner with the Coast Guard in Staten Island, to thank them for their service and sacrifice like Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer

“May we use this moment to take time from our busy lives to focus on what matters most, our family,” Biden said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: