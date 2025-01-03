Joe Biden

Biden to visit New Orleans following deadly New Year's rampage on Bourbon Street

Biden said Thursday that he had ordered an “accelerated” investigation into the attack. 

By Darlene Superville, Fatima Hussein | Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden will visit New Orleans next week, with the city still reeling from the deadly New Year’s rampage in which an Army veteran plowed a truck into revelers.

The White House says the president and first lady will travel to New Orleans on Monday to “grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack."

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

New Orleans attacker transformed from a model soldier into an ISIS supporter

Louisiana 18 hours ago

New Orleans had top-of-the-line barriers to prevent car attacks — but didn't use them on New Year's

Fourteen people were killed in the attack. The driver, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, an American citizen from Texas, was later killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Biden said Thursday that he had ordered an “accelerated” investigation into the attack. He also praised the spirit of the people of New Orleans.

After visiting Louisiana, Biden will travel to California for an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenLouisiana
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us