Joe Biden

Biden Makes Staffing Changes After ‘Punch in the Gut’ in Iowa

Anita Dunn will take on a bigger role in the campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on Feb.02, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Joe Biden has tapped Anita Dunn, a senior aide, to take on an "expanded role" in the day-to-day operations of his campaign, the first tangible shift in strategy for the one-time national front-runner since a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

The announcement came in an email to staff on Thursday night from campaign manager Greg Schultz and chairman Steve Ricchetti, in which they also acknowledged some staff-level departures after the Iowa "punch in the gut" coupled with new hires and an eye toward Super Tuesday on March 3.

Dunn had already been playing a key role at the highest levels of the Biden operation, primarily focused on communications strategy and debate prep.

For the full story, go to NBC News

