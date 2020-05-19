Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez’s Gowns Are For Sale — Money Goes to Help COVID-19 Relief

Scene-stealing gowns worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé are being auctioned off for charity.

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart teamed up with eBay to support Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that provides personal protective equipment (PPE) to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dresses were donated by celebrities, designers and stylists, Stewart told TODAY Style in an email.

Stewart’s “Chic Relief” fundraiser features the jaw-dropping electric pink Georges Chakra Couture dress Jennifer Lopez rocked at the 2018 American Music Awards. Also up for grabs: a custom Azzi & Osta fishtail gown that highlighted Beyoncé's curves at a pre-Grammy bash in 2018.

You will also find stunning pieces pre-owned by Sandra Oh, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Allison Janney, Cardi B and and Gwen Stefani.

Stewart chose the sunny Mary Katrantzou dress Blanchett wore to the 2020 Golden Globes and the white halter Max Mara design seen on Viola Davis at the SAG Awards in 2015.

"Cate's dress is so artistic and poetic. It could be an art installation!" Stewart told TODAY Style. "Viola's sets off her skin so beautifully and would look good on so many different people."

The online auction kicked off on Sunday and will end on May 27 at 4 p.m. PT. All proceeds benefit Direct Relief. eBay is matching the funds raised by each sale up to $1 million.

