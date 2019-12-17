Bedridden Woman Killed After Pickup Truck Plows Into New Jersey Home

What to Know A 55-year-old bedridden woman was killed after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a New Jersey home, police say

A 55-year-old bedridden woman was killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a New Jersey home, police say.

According to Brick Township Police, Barbara Anne Filan was in a bed in the living room when a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by 86-year-old William McEvoy, crashed into the house around 8:48 a.m. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating if the driver, who was taken to a hospital for observation after being extricated from his vehicle, suffered a medical emergency that resulted in the crash.

Images from the scene show a home next to what appears to be a parking lot.

No charges have been filed. However, the investigation is still underway, according to police.