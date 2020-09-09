health

Bat Tick Found for the First Time in NJ; Could Pose Health Risks to Humans, Animals

A certain tick species linked to bats was found for the first time in New Jersey -- posing possible health risks to people, pets and livestock, according to a Rutgers-led study.

La especie de garrapata, conocida como Carios kelleyi (o C.kelleyi), es una garrapata "blanda".
J. Occi/Rutgers Center for Vector Biology

A certain tick species linked to bats was found for the first time in New Jersey -- posing possible health risks to people, pets and livestock, according to a Rutgers-led study.

The study, which appeared in the Journal of Medical Entomology, identifies the tick species, known as Carios kelleyi (or C.kelleyi), as a "soft" tick. According to Rutgers, deer ticks, carriers of Lyme disease, are an example of “hard” ticks.

This soft tick species, a parasite of bats, is known to be in 29 of the 48 contiguous U.S. states. It was confirmed in the Garden State after larvae was collected from big brown bats in Mercer and Sussex counties, in central and northern New Jersey respectively. This species of ticks has been found to have microbes that could be harmful to people and animals such as pets and livestock.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 18 hours ago

Trump Feels No Need to Understand Black Americans, New Book Says

unemployment 3 hours ago

US Layoffs Remain Elevated as Job Market's Gains Weaken

“All ticks feed on blood and may transmit pathogens (disease-causing microbes) during feeding,” said lead author James L. Occi, a doctoral student in the Rutgers Center for Vector Biology at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “We need to be aware that if you remove bats from your belfry, attic or elsewhere indoors, ticks that fed on those bats may stay behind and come looking for a new source of blood. There are records of C. kelleyi biting humans.”

Meanwhile, senior author Dina M. Fonseca, a professor and director of the Center for Vector Biology said that although the public health risk remains unknown, “finding them on New Jersey bats was an unusual event that prompted bat specialists to contact us. Maybe these ticks are becoming more common."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

healthNew JerseyRutgers
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us