Barr Denies Systemic Racism in Police Shootings of Black Men

Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday denied that systemic racism is a factor in the police shootings of unarmed Black men amid months of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality, NBC News reports.

"I do think that there appears to be a phenomenon in the country where African-Americans feel that they're treated when they're stopped by police frequently as suspects before they are treated as citizens," Barr told CNN in a Wednesday interview. "I don't think that that necessarily reflects some deep-seated racism in police departments or in most police officers...I think people operate very frequently according to stereotypes and I think it takes extra precaution on the part of law enforcement to make sure we don't reduce people to stereotypes, we treat them as individuals."

