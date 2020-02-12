William Barr

Barr Agrees to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee in March

Democrats plan to ask Barr about the decision to propose a reduction in the sentence for Roger Stone

Trump
AP

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month as Democrats express numerous concerns about his Justice Department tenure, the committee said Wednesday.

"We are writing to confirm your agreement to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31, 2020," Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and the 22 other Democratic members of the panel said in a letter to Barr on Wednesday.

Democrats wrote that they plan to ask Barr questions about the Justice Department's decision to overrule career prosecutors and propose a reduction in the sentence for Trump confidante Roger Stone

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Roger Stone 2 hours ago

Roger Stone Backlash: Dems Demand Barr’s Resignation, Call for Investigation

New Hampshire Primary 16 hours ago

Analysis: Sanders’ Narrow Win Ups Pressure on Moderates to Coalesce

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

William BarrDonald TrumpTrump administration
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us