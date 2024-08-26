Banks, mail, Costco: What's open and closed on Labor Day

From barbecues to getaways to shopping the sales, many people across the U.S. mark Labor Day — the federal holiday celebrating the American worker — by finding ways to relax and score deals.

Unlike other federal holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, most stores and major retailers are open for business on Labor Day. However, some retailers will operate on shorter hours and few major chains will be closed this year on Sept. 2, 2024.

Regional supermarket chains, like Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Kroger, Publix, Harris Teeter, Acme, Safeway, Ralph's, Vons, Mariano's, among others, will operate on regular hours.

So, if you're planning to do some shopping or making that last-minute run to the grocery store, be sure to double check hours at your local store.

What stores are open on Labor Day?

Aldi - Most locations will close early at 6 p.m., but you're encouraged to check Aldi's website for the specific hours at your local store.

Best Buy

Big Lots

BJ's Wholesale Club

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby - Locations will operate on reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michael's

Nordstrom

Office Depot/Office Max

Party City

Petco

Petsmart

Ross

Sam's Club - Stores will close early at 6 p.m.

Staples

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Walgreen's

Walmart

Whole Foods

What stores are closed on Labor Day?

Costco

Locally owned small businesses are typically closed on Labor Day, so call ahead before making a trip.

Is the USPS open on Labor Day?

All U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed for the federal holiday. Regular mail won't be delivered to residences and business, however, Priority Mail Express will be delivered on federal holidays.

Is FedEx and UPS open on Labor Day?

FedEx and UPS will not have pickup or delivery services on Labor Day. Some FedEx stores will be open with modified hours, so check your local FedEx office location for information and times.

Some UPS stores will be closed while others will be open with modified hours, so check your local UPS store location for information and times.

Are banks open on Labor Day?

Banks are closed on federal holidays, including Labor Day. But some banking services may remain available, such as self-service ATMs for those who need to withdraw money or make a deposit.

Labor Day is a national holiday dedicated to celebrating the contributions and achievements of American workers. Here’s a history of the holiday from the U.S. Department of Labor.