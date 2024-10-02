Bank of America users report problems accessing accounts

Bank of America users across the U.S. reported problems Wednesday accessing mobile and online banking accounts.

After logging in, some users received a message that indicated some accounts and balances were temporarily unavailable. Several customers left comments on Bank of America's Facebook page indicating they were having trouble accessing their accounts.

Some reported seeing a zero balance.

The website DownDetector reported a dramatic spike in outages Wednesday morning. The outage tracking site received tens of thousands of outage reports from users by mid-morning.

Problems also were reported by users in New York, Chicago, Seattle and cities.

Bank of America issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today," the company said. "These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

By 1 p.m., outage reports dropped to about 3,300, according to DownDetector.

Details about what caused the glitch were not available Wednesday afternoon.