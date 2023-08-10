Tijuana

Eight bodies found on Mexico highway just miles from US border

The macabre discovery was made on the Tecate-Tijuana highway, at the height of the Copper Canyon, not far from the Cimarrón toll booth

By Ana Gómez and Daniel Andrade

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several human remains were found Wednesday on the Tecate-Tijuana highway following a 911 call about a stranded migrant near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The macabre discovery was made on the Tecate-Tijuana highway, at the height of the Copper Canyon, not far from the Cimarrón toll booth.

"We decided to do a search more or less for the area we were told to locate him. The first body we found we believe may possibly be the person we were looking for," said Miriam Giovana Mejía, president of the Baja California Search Collective.

Mejia said several other bodies and human remains, eight bodies in total, were found in the nearby area.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Tijuana
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us