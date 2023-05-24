Yellowstone National Park

Baby Bison Put to Death at Yellowstone After Man Picked It Up and Herd Rejected It

The calf's herd wouldn't accept it after a man picked it up

By Max Molski

Jon G. Fuller / VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Yellowstone National Park officials killed a baby bison because its herd rejected the animal after an unidentified man picked it up.

The calf had been separated from its mother in the park’s Lamar Valley on Saturday when the man approached and “intentionally disturbed” it, according to Yellowstone’s news release. The man then pushed the calf to a roadway, where it proceeded to follow cars and people.

Park rangers repeatedly attempted to reunite the calf with its herd, but they were unsuccessful.

“Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring,” the news release read.

Park staff then killed the calf because “it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.”

Yellowstone said it is seeking information on the man involved in the incident. The park released an image of the unidentified white male wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Yellowstone regulations require visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Violations could result in fines.

