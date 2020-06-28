gas prices

Average US Gas Price Up 6 Cents Over 2 Weeks to $2.22/Gallon

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.22 per gallon.

That's 51 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that demand for gasoline remains weak even as states reopen for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said prices at the pump may slow soon.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Breonna Taylor 16 hours ago

1 Fatally Shot at Breonna Taylor Protest in Kentucky Park

elijah mcclain 15 hours ago

Thousands Gather Near Denver to Demand Justice for Elijah McClain

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.15 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $1.78 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gas pricesgas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us