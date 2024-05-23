Singer Sean Kingston's mom in custody after raid of South Florida mansion

Singer Sean Kingston's mother was taken into custody during a Thursday morning raid of a Southwest Ranches mansion rented by the entertainer, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's deputies and Davie Police SWAT members were seen serving a search warrant at the massive mansion on Southwest 178th Avenue.

Officials later confirmed the singer's mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges. She's being held in Broward's main jail on a $160,000 bond.

Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Sean Kingston and mother Janice Turner arrives for the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards - Arrivals held at Nokia Theater L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed Turner in handcuffs and being placed in the back of a BSO cruiser.

A person was handcuffed and placed in a Broward County Sherriff's vehicle as a large law enforcement presence responded to the home in Southwest Ranches.

According to an attorney, the raid is connected to a lawsuit he filed against Kingston for allegedly not paying for purchased items, including a 232-inch TV that Kingston was seen posing in front of in a picture.

"He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he's a showman," attorney Dennis Card said. "My client has a $150,000 television sound system that's in there, there's also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there's a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud."

Kingston, 34, had some major hits including his 2007 debut single "Beautiful Girls." He's previously collaborated with stars like Justin Bieber and Soulja Boy.

"He's got basically a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber, and that he obviously puts on a big show here, this is a rental house, he doesn't own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays," Card said.

During Thursday's raid, a line of luxury cars could be seen parked outside the 7-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot mansion, which records showed had last sold for $2.25 million in 2021.

NBC6 An aerial view of the Southwest Ranches mansion rented by Sean Kingston.

"He's 100 percent a scammer, he's on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he's got judgements against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them," Card said. "This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean."

Card said the singer's mom is a part of Kingston's alleged actions.

"She’s complicit in it, she knows what’s going on," he said.

Authorities haven't said if Kingston, who is apparently out of town, is facing any charges. NBC6 was working to reach out to an attorney for Kingston.

Kingston posted on Instagram Thursday after news of the raid broke.

BSO Janice Turner

"People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak," the post read.

Turner has an Instagram page called "Mama Kingston Kitchen" where she sells her own brand of sauce and her celebrity son is also featured.

Federal court records showed Turner pled guilty in January 2006 to four counts of filing false loan applications and one count of bank fraud involving $132,000 in stolen funds she was ordered to repay. She was sentenced to sixteen months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Kingston suffered serious injuries in a May 2011 when the personal watercraft he was riding struck the bridge connecting Palm Island with the MacArthur Causeway.