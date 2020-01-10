Australian Sheepdog Saves Hundreds of Animals From Fire Patsy is credited with bringing more than 220 sheep to safety during Australia's devastating wildfires

As fires closed in around her, Patsy went to work, NBC News reports.

Stephen Hill credits his dog, a shepherd mix, with bringing more than 220 sheep to safety during Australia’s devastating wildfires.

On New Year’s Eve, Hill rushed to his cousin’s farm when he saw a massive blaze quickly approaching the small Victoria town of Corryong, which is about 220 miles southwest of Canberra.

He arrived at the farm where he works about 4:15 AM and found Patsy, who joined him on a four-wheeler, and headed toward a barn where the sheep were gathered.

"If you haven’t got a good dog, you can’t do so much with the sheep," Hill told NBC News. "They’re really difficult to move in any way, shape or form unless you have a good dog."

