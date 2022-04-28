Austin Peay University Says Ransomware Attack Contained

A ransomware attack hit campus computers at Austin Peay University, but school officials said it was contained.

The school announced the attack in a campus alert and on social media Wednesday afternoon, calling on students and staff to shut off computers immediately. About an hour later the university said it was contained, according to media reports.

The university's technology staff is investigating the incident, and the attack won't alter any schedules, the university said. Wednesday was the last day of classes, and exams begin Friday.

Ransomware attackers typically seize control of a network using encryption to block access and demand a ransom in exchange for encryption codes.