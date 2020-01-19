At-Risk Puerto Rico Shelter Pets Flown to New Jersey

Dozens of at-risk shelter pets had to be evacuated from Puerto Rico as earthquakes and aftershocks continue to shake up the island.

40 dogs and some cats from overcrowded shelters were flown to Morristown, New Jersey, on Sunday.

The plane was also able to drop off a much-needed delivery of disaster relief supplies to the island.

The animals are reportedly all in good health and ready for their forever homes. Organizers said the pets have been fully vetted and health certificated.

The pets can be found at Saint Hubert's Animal Adoption Centers in North Branch and Ledgewood.