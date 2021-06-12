CLEVELAND

At Least Six People Shot, Three Killed in Cleveland

The mass shooting was one of several that took place around the country over the last two days

Police tape
Getty Images

At least six people were shot and at least three were killed in an early morning shooting Saturday in Cleveland, police said.

No other details were released, but it was one of multiple mass shootings to occur Friday and Saturday around the country.

At least 14 people were injured early Saturday in a shooting in Austin, Texas, where two people were in critical condition, said interim police Chief Joseph Chacon. Most of the victims appeared to be innocent bystanders.

