At least 9 people injured after a shooting in Denver, officials say

By Daniela Gonzalez

Authorities are investigating after nine people were injured during a shooting in Denver late Monday night, Denver Police said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Market Street, three victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Denver Police.

The other victims and the suspect, who was also shot, have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are conducting a "complex investigation."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

