Multiple Injuries After NJ Transit Bus Collides With Trucks on Turnpike: NJSP

By NBC New York Staff

Multiple passengers on an NJ Transit bus were hurt Tuesday after it crashed with trucks while traveling on the NJ Turnpike, state police said.

The incident, which took place at around 7:30 a.m., involved a bus from the No. 139 line, with around 30 passengers on board, operating from Lakewood to New York's Port Authority Terminal. The bus apparently collided with a Mack and a Freightliner, according to police.

The crash took place northbound near Interchange 13 in Elizabeth.

Twenty-five passengers were transported to area hospitals, while four passengers refused medical attention. None suffered serious injuries, according to police, previously adding that the remaining passengers were accommodated by another bus to continue their trip.

An investigation is ongoing.

