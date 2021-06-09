Mexico

At Least 7 Dead, Dozens Injured in Mexico Bus Crash Near US Border

By Rafael Avitabile and Telemundo 20 Staff

Telemundo 20

At least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in a rollover bus crash south of Rosarito, Mexico, Tuesday night, according to the Tijuana Police Department.

The bus, reportedly carrying more than 50 Hyundai factory workers, crashed along the Tijuana-Rosarito 2000 Corridor near Popotla.

Firefighters and paramedics were trying to extricate multiple passengers trapped in the wrecked bus, which rolled over on its side during the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash, according to authorities.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Policía: Volcadura de autobús deja al menos siete muertos y múltiples heridos en Rosarito

