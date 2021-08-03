shooting

At Least 3 Hurt in Workplace Shooting at SmileDirectClub in Tennessee

Officials identified the shooter as a 22-year-old employee who had at least two stints with SmileDirectClub

At least three people were injured, including one critically, after a gunman opened fire at a Tennessee SmileDirectClub, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike in Antioch, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The three victims, who were identified as employees, were taken to a hospital. One of them was listed in critical condition.

Officials identified the shooter as a 22-year-old employee who had at least two stints with SmileDirectClub, most recently in June. He also worked for the company from late 2019 to early 2020, according to police.

The suspected gunman died at the hospital after he was shot by police officers, NBC News reported.

