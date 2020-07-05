South Carolina

At Least 12 Wounded in Shooting at South Carolina Nightclub

The names and precise conditions of the victims weren't immediately released

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Stock photo/Getty Images

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left at least 12 people in “various conditions” early Sunday, a sheriff's official said.

A Greenville County sheriff's deputy noticed a “disturbance” at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and called for backup because of “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in a statement.

Responding officials took victims inside the lounge to the hospital, while others were taken via private vehicles.

It wasn't clear whether anyone was in custody in relation to the shooting. The names and precise conditions of the victims weren't immediately released.

Further details weren't immediately available. A phone call and an Instagram direct message from The Associated Press to the nightclub weren’t immediately returned.

The nightclub is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of downtown Greenville, in South Carolina's Upstate region. A post on Lavish Lounge's Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano. An Instagram direct message from the AP and a text message to a number advertised on his Instagram page for bookings weren't immediately returned.

