Asian American Official Shows His Military Scars During Meeting, Asks ‘Is This Patriot Enough?'

Lee Wong, chairman of the West Chester, Ohio, Township Board of Trustees, condemned anti-Asian violence during an unscripted moment that has gone viral

Lee Wong
West Chester Township

A township trustee in an Ohio suburb made a powerful statement during a board meeting this week after showing the scars he got while serving in the U.S. Army as he delivered an impromptu speech about a recent uptick in racially-motivated attacks against Asian Americans nationwide, NBC News reports.

West Chester Township Board of Trustees chairman, Lee Wong, 69, who served 20 years in the military, opened up about immigrating to the U.S. at 18, getting beat up because of his race and the attacker never facing consequences.

"For too long, I have put up with a lot of s--- in silence, excuse me the language," Wong said. "Too afraid to speak out, fearing more abuse and discrimination."

He said some "ignorant" people in the community questioned his patriotism and told him he "doesn't look American enough."

"Here's my proof," he said as he stood up with his shirt open, showing the scars. "Now, is this patriot enough?"

