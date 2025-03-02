When is Ash Wednesday? What to know about the start of Lent in 2025

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for people of Christian faith. Each year, Catholics, Lutherans and other denominations around the world observe the 40-day period of self-sacrifice and discipline.

As is customary, the observation precedes Easter Sunday and is a time when followers engage in a variety of rituals including prayer, fasting, abstaining from meat on Fridays and giving up one or more vices for the duration of Lent.

The observance begins on Ash Wednesday, a day in which many Christians attend a church service and receive ashes in the shape of a cross on their foreheads. The gesture dates back thousands of years to the Old Testament, where displaying ashes served as a sign of someone's humility before God, as well as a symbol of repentance.

If you're planning to attend church services or observe Lent, you might be wondering when is Ash Wednesday in 2025.

Unlike other commemorations that fall on the same date annually — like Christmas or Independence Day — the dates of Lent, Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday vary year over year, and don't always fall on the same day or even month.

Since the dates aren't consistent, see below to find out when they fall on the calendar this year. You'll also find out more about the customs associated with Ash Wednesday, what receiving ashes means within the Christian faith, and other details surrounding the holy holidays.

When is Ash Wednesday 2025?

In 2024, Ash Wednesday arrived early in the season, falling on Feb. 14, which is also Valentine's Day.

This year, in 2025, Ash Wednesday is recognized nearly a month later on Wednesday, March 5. The day also marks the beginning of Lent, which lasts 40 days, and ends on another Christian observance, Holy Thursday.

Holy Thursday is on April 17 in 2025 and Lent officially ends at sundown.

Preceding Ash Wednesday, is Fat Tuesday, a day dedicated to merriment and revel ahead of the prolonged period of self-sacrifice. In 2025, Fat Tuesday is on Tuesday, March 4.

What are common Ash Wednesday rituals?

Even though Ash Wednesday isn't a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics like Immaculate Conception and Christmas, it is one of the most highly-attended masses of the year.

Typically, the ashes used in the Ash Wednesday service are procured from burning the previous year's palms used in the Palm Sunday celebration. The ashes from the palms are then blessed by a priest or deacon.

Those interested in participating can attend a church or prayer service where they'll receive the ashes on their forehead in the sign of a cross, usually accompanied by the words, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

The ashes signify repentance for one's sins and a renewed commitment to God. For many Christians, Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting, as well as abstaining from eating meat.

When is Lent in 2025?

Last year, Lent began on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and ended on Thursday, March 28. In 2025, Lent begins on Wednesday, March 4 and ends on Thursday, April 17.

If you're planning ahead, in 2026, Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent fall on Wednesday, Feb. 18 and end on Thursday, March April 2.

When is Easter in 2025?

This year, Easter Sunday is on Sunday, April 20, which is nearly a month later than it was in 2024.

In 2026, Easter lands on Sunday, April 5.

