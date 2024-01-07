Income tax returns: Here's how soon you could get a refund and where to check its status

Millions of taxpayers will soon begin filing their 2023 income tax returns, and the IRS is offering advice on the best ways to get your refund quickly, and how to check on its status.

While the IRS hasn’t yet announced when they will begin processing 2023 returns, the agency generally does so in the last week of January, and as that date approaches, here’s what you need to know about refunds.

How quickly will I get a refund?

If you are eligible for a refund on your tax returns, the IRS says that in general, nine of 10 refunds are issued within 21 days of the receipt of your return.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If your refund takes longer to process, the IRS says a variety of factors could be at play, including the need for corrections to errors, or for payments on past-due tax debts.

How can I ensure my refund is processed quickly?

To make sure that you get your refund in a timely manner, the IRS recommends signing up for direct deposit, rather than waiting for a paper check.

The agency recommends that refunds only be deposited into U.S.-based banks in the taxpayer’s own name. Prepaid debit cards can also be used, but checking with your banking institution is always recommended in those circumstances.

How can I check my refund status?

The IRS offers a “Where’s My Refund” tool, but when you are able to check it varies depending on certain factors.

For example, if you are e-filing your 2023 return, you can use the tool approximately 24 hours after submitting your forms to the IRS.

If you’re e-filing previous years’ returns, you’ll have to wait an estimated 3-to-4 days for an update on the status of any refund you’ll be issued.

Finally, if you opt to mail in your tax return, it could take up to four weeks for the IRS to update your refund status on the website.

Where can I find additional information?

The IRS has a list of frequently asked questions about tax refunds on their website, which you can visit here.